April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

KEA condemns highway blockade ban

 The Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairman Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan has expressed serious concern over the highway blockade that has put Kashmir to state of crises.
In a statement, Khan who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation said, “For the last over a week, no goods including essential commodities have reached Kashmir as a result of which Kashmir is craving for life.”
“While the highway remained blocked for many days due to faulty widening, which the government has failed to check, the two day ban has only compounded the public woes,” Khan said,
He said it was unfortunate that despite the appeals made to the Chief Secretary, the government is unwilling to bring accountability in the ongoing highway widening.
“Not bad weather alone but more of improper widening has become a cause of the frequent blockades but government is silent on the issue was if the crises in Kashmir is not supposed to be concern,” said Khan.
He said the highway mess has affected the marriage season and also the tourism.
“Even no mutton and eggs are available. What will the people cook at weddings even if the celebrations have to be genuinely void of any extravagance?” he asked.
He said the highway blockade had also affected the business including tourism.
“At the start of new season the traders are unable to fresh stocks while tourism is equally affected due to this,” he said.
He said most of the livestock and perishable items rot due to highway blockade and that traders area suffering huge economic losses.
Khan appealed Governor SP Malik to personally look into the matter and take Kashmir out of highway crises.

‘Vehicle carrying perishable food items be exempted from highway ban’
Says ban hurts small traders the most, must be revoked.
Srinagar, 24 April:
Calling upon the government to, at least , exempt vehicles carrying perishable items, vegetables, fruits, poultry and livestock from National Highway Traffic ban, President J&K Peoples Movement, Dr.Shah Faesal has said that the ban is harming small traders the most.
In a statement, Dr. Faesal said that restrictions on the movement of vehicles carrying perishable items has put traders to huge loss adding that administration seems to be in deep slumber to pay heed to the pleas of affected people.
"I got a call last night that a vehicle carrying livestock has been stuck on the highway for last two days. There is shortage of fodder and the animals are about to die due to hunger", Shah Faesal added. He said that not only human beings but even animals are also suffering due to the ban.
He said ban on movement of civilian traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is totally undemocratic and anti-people which is causing huge inconvenience to all sections of the society including small and marginal traders.

 

