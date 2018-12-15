KEA condemns civilians killings in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Saturday condemned the killings in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, terming it “genocide of Kashmiri's Muslims” by the government.
According to a statement, KEA chairman Mohammed Yasin Khan said that such dance of death cannot facilitate restoration of peace in Kashmir Valley.
Khan said, who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) said that in the garb of AFSPA, the forces have been unleashing “terror on innocent Kashmiris.”
“Human rights violations have reached the proportions of war crimes; the government should feel ashamed for its failure to safeguard precious human life. This all suggests a strategic genocide,” Khan said adding “Kashmir dispute has historical background and context which can’t be ignored and dealing with it militarily and adopting a policy that includes killings will not work.”
Calling for an immediate end to the killings, Khan said it will backlash in the form of a never before agitation.
Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, KEA chairman said such killings would only fester Kashmir crises than bring any fruitful results.
Khan appealed the International community to contribute towards the solution of Kashmir issue so that sustainable peace is restored in the subcontinent.