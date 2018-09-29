KEA condemns civilian killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 28
Kashmir Economic Alliance co-chairman Farooq Ahmed Dar has condemned the killing of civilians in Noor Bagh, Srinagar. In a statement, Dar, said when families of Lolab Kupwara, Bomai Sopore and Anchi Dora Islamabad are still mourning of their dare ones, the cycle of civilian killings continues in the Valley. Dar Said, “In nine months, almost eighty civilians have been killed.” He said it was highly condemnable that the men in uniform continue to fail to uphold human rights as civilians are killed by the “trigger happy forces in cold blood.” He said that by killing one person, the forces have pushed an entire family to a slow death.
“Such dance of death cannot facilitate restoration of peace. If Governor administration says that killings won’t resolve Kashmir why do killings continue to take place,” Dar asked. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.
Dar also appealed the international human rights groups including Amnesty International to look into the “systematic elimination of Kashmiri youth.” “Humanity demands that this cycle of impunity as is enjoyed by forces needs an end if at the people of Kashmir are to be considered humans,” Dar said.