KEA calls for UN chalo on Aug 6

‘Will fight any attempt to tinker with Art 35-A’
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, July 29:
Kashmir Economic Alliance has called for complete shutdown and UN Chalo on August 6 to protest any attempt to tinker with Article 35-A, which grants special privileges to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
“We will fight tooth and nail every attempt to scrap the special status of the state,” KEA chairman Mohammed Yousuf Chapri while addressing a press conference, here.
Asserting that Article 35A is a soul of Kashmir, he said, “We want to convey to Indian think tank that this law is here from last 80 years and none has the authority to change the history. We are being provoked to hit the streets.”
Questioning the NGOs, who have filed the petitions in Supreme Court challenging validity of Article 35-A, Chapri said, ‘Are they the agents, who want to abolish this law”.
“Each and every individual of Kashmir irrespective of religion will stand in support of Article 35-A. We will turn every tide to preserve the pride for our future generation,” he said and urged people of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir to come forward for the protection of Article 35A.
He warned that any tinkering with the law would worsen situation in the State.
“For its protection, we are ready to face bullets,” said Chapri.
Chapri called for shutdown on August 6, when Supreme court would hear the petitions challenging validity of Article 35-A.
He also called on people to march towards UN office in Srinagar on the day. “We will submit a memorandum to UN observers against proposed abrogation of special status of the State.”
KEA Co-chairman, Farooq Ahmad Dar on the issue said, “Article 35-A is meant to protect the status of J&K and the rights of people. However, unfortunately our mainstream politicians are shedding crocodile tears as their only motive is to make money and nothing else.”
“There are several MLAs, who again want to bring BJP government into the state. It is shame for them,” he said.
