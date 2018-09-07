KEA called for protests on Sep 7 against non-payment of funds

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at September 07, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) has called for a protest march on September 7 against government’s failure to provide financial assistance to people affected by the 2014 floods which completes four year on Friday.
The protest call was given by KEA led by after holding a meeting today in which representatives of its members associations participated.
The trade bodies including transporters, traders and shopkeepers unanimously decided to protest on September 7 against government’s ‘fake promises’.
“We have decided to conduct protest on September 7. Four years has passed since floods struck Kashmir Valley but government has so far failed to release rehabilitation of flood victims,” said Co-Chairman KEA Farooq Ahmed Dar
He said they would also assemble at Ganta Ghar, Lal Chowk to organize a rally and observe this day as black day.
KEA said State government had proposed Rs 44000 crore to center government as part of the flood rehabilitation program “but central government gave nod to only Rs 7000 crores which were not released fully”.
He said people especially business community in Valley has been worst hit during floods.
Dar said GoI and State government have only paid lip services to flood-affected people by not releasing full rehabilitation package.

 

