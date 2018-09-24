KEA backs PDD’s strike against Govt move to ‘privatize’ electricity distribution

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar; Sep 23:
Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Sunday expressed their support to employees of Power Development Department (PDD) and opposed the Government to privatize the distribution of electricity in Jammu and Kashmir.
“We are supporting the PDD’s strike against the state government’s move to privatize distribution of electricity in the state,” said KEA Co-chairman Farooq Ahmad Dar in a press conference at its head office here.
The KEA demanded cancellation of unbundling of the Power Development Department and formation of Trade Company out of JKPDD, a first step taken by the Government vide SRO 396 dated September 11, 2018, to privatize the electricity distribution on the state.
KEA linked the privatization of electricity to the Article 35A of the India Constitution, a slew of petitions against the Article is being heard in the Supreme Court.
“This is the direct attack to the Article 35-A and we will never let that happen in our state,” said Dar.
He said that the state will not be able to endure further loss a.
“Already our state is tolerating a great loss financially from last 4 years,” Dar said.
He said that consumers cannot afford Rs. 7000-8000 per month.
KEA asked the public to oppose this government’s policy of privatization.
“We want to aware the people that this policy is not good for our state and everyone must be against this.”
“We will also go for the strike on the roads from 24th of September,” Dar added.
Vice Chairman of KEA, Aijaz Shahdhar termed the matter as serious.
“There is no shortage of water or other resources in our valley for generating electricity then why this policy is imposed here,” he asked.
Shahdhar said due to 2014 floods and prevailing conflict, Kashmir already has been suffered a lot in every sector.
“We will strengthen our protest if the government goes on with its decision on privatization of electricity,” Shahdar said adding that the strike will only be delayed if the government withdraws the decision before the said date.
Earlier, Employees Coordination Committee of PDD had strongly opposed the State Government’s decision for privatization in power sector in the state.
KEA Chairman M Yousef Chapri, Chief Spokesman M Siduqe Ronga, Vice Chairman AJaz Shahdhar, South City Traders Coordination Committee senior vice president Umer Shafi, Shikara Association President Ali Mohammed, Bemina Coordination Committee President M Shafi, JKCCCC Secretary Arshid Ahmed, Senior Trade leader Nisar and National Contractors Association General Secretary M Rafiq Wani were also present in press conference.
