KDP organises inter-regional tourism workshop

Jammu:
The tourism players of all the three regions of the State Wednesday agreed to facilitate each other to ensure better hospitality for the tourists visiting J&K.
The decision was taken during an Inter-Regional Tourism Stakeholders Workshop organised by Kargil Development Project (KDP) for the tourism players of Ladakh, Kashmir and Jammu at Jammu University’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.
During the workshop, various issues faced by the tourism players for promoting tourism and providing high-quality hospitality were discussed threadbare.
Delivering the welcome address, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, Councilor and Member Advisory Committee, KDP, Feroz Kacho called upon the importance of networking between the tourism players from all the three regions.
“There is a need for better networking and engaging technically-sound people in all the three regions,” he said and stressed upon building inter-regional cooperation amongst various tourism stake holders.
Kacho also called upon changing the mindset of the people toward the promotion of tourist destinations.
Director of the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, JU, Prof Parikshat Singh Manhas said training of tourism stakeholders and the host community was a key to sustainable tourism development, which would create conducive environment for the development of tourism at large.
He said the problem of taxi drivers from one region not allowing taxi drivers from other region to operate there had to be sorted out.
Manhas said there was a need to have a Tourism Administrative Services on the pattern of Kashmir Administrative Services.
Nasir Shah, who heads the J&K PILTOF and is a senior member of the J&K PHD Chamber, said the budget kept for tourism promotion was less and called upon the government to pay more attention to the tourism sector as it provided more employability than agriculture and horticulture.
He said there was a need to get people from all three regions and give them knowledge about the place so that they could promote the places better.
Shah said the Tourism department should have a Joint Director for Ladakh, a Deputy Director for Kargil and a Deputy Director for Leh so that better attention could be paid to tourism in Kargil and Leh.
Chairman Tourism Federation Jammu, Rajesh Gupta said the bonding between Kashmiri and Jammu tourism players evolved after the debacle of 2008 agitation.
“Our political ideologies can be different but our existence is economic and all of us believe that the tourism corridor from Lakhanpur to Leh should remain undisturbed, and not be closed at any point of time,” he said.
Gupta called upon taking up the issue of reviewing sky-high air traffic fares to and fro Kashmir and Ladakh with the Union Minister for Civil Aviation.
President All Ladakh Tour Operators Association, Tsering Angchok said there was a need to review the flow of tourists to Ladakh.
He said while the number of Indian tourists visiting Ladakh had increased over the years, the foreign tourists arrivals had not seen much increase.
Angchok said the larger number of tourist arrivals was creating an environmental concern for the cold desert region where the beautiful lakes and mountains need to be preserved.
He said the tourists coming on motor cycles from Manali and Srinagar were choosing offbeat tracks and disturbing and damaging the habitations of birds and animals.
“Foreign trekkers follow the rules in trekking like Chadder trek but the Indian tourists throw tones of trash over the trek,” Angchok said.
Athar Yameen Narwari of Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) raised the issue of blocking of air tickets by travel agents resulting in increased airfares.
“They block 80 percent tickets and the government should allow them to block only 20 percent tickets to save the airfares from touching the sky,” he said.
Narwari also called upon having professional guides to facilitate tourists and improve hospitality in the State.
ALTOA Vice President, and Travel Corporation of Ladakh Director, Muhammad Aneyes said the trekking in the region was suffering due to too-much road connectivity.
He said people of Kashmir and Jammu should promote toiurism in Kargil and Ladakh and vice versa.
Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon of the Silk Route Holidays said more than promoting tourism in the State, there was a need to have coordination among the tourism players of the three regions and an urge to resolve whatever issues there were between them.
“We have to create a tourism culture,” he said but it should not come at a cost of sustainable tourism in Leh.
Tsering Wangchuk of Explore Himalayas, Leh said in the upcoming years, the tourism players from Leh would ensure that the visiting tourists also stay for a few days at Kargil, Drass and even Sonamarg.
All Kargil Travel, Trade Association President, Ashraf Ali said the tourism in Ladakh flourished due to the tourism players of Srinagar and Jammu.
Seeking more support from them, he said 70 percent work he had in his hotel was given by tourist players from Kashmir.
Vice President All Kargil Travel and Trade Association, Nasir H Munshi said there was no need to wait for the government to improve the tourist infrastructure in Kargil and that they needed to take initiatives on their own before asking the government to pitch in.
KDP Consultant and Ehsaas General Secretary, Ezabir Ali called upon empowering the women in Kargil and involving them in the promotion of tourism in the region.
She gave example of how her organisation, Ehsaas had roped in women from the area to promote tourism by helping them to set up tea stalls and kiosks.
Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Bakir of KDP called upon the need for inter-regional coordination for tourism in the State and gave suggestions on helping improve tourism in Kargil.
Member Advisory Committee, KDP, Feroz Kacho presented the vote of thanks.
0 Comment(s)