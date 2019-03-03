KCSDS terms amendment of 1954 presidential order a clear ‘fraud’

Srinagar:
Kashmir Centre for Social and Developmental Studies (KCSDS) Saturday alleged that the amendment of 1954 presidential order on the recommendation of its own nominee was a clear “fraud.”
Addressing a press conference, KCSDS chairperson, Prof Hameedah Nayeem said “Government can’t amend 1954 presidential order on the recommendation of its own nominee.”
“As you are aware that any application of constitutional provision to state of J&K according to 1954 presidential order cannot be applied to the state but only through a presidential order under clause (1 )of article 370 after obtaining due concurrence of the elected State Govt, though in actual terms it is state constituent Assembly, in whose absence no law could be extended to the state and all such laws extended from time to time are null and void according to legal experts of 370, Noorani, Aman Hingorani etc) Though the article has been hollowed downed by easy connivance of the puppet govts & reduced to a husk over the years yet the remnants could not be consumed and consigned to the dustbin of history in this blatantly fraudulent manner throwing all relevant procedures and democratic and ethical norms and above all the political commitment to the state to winds,” she said.
She added the concurrence of the state government after deliberations, discussions and consultations are a must before the president can issue any such order for the state. “The concurrence does not mean ritual stamp of the state government but implicitly contains the power to reject in case it is not found suitable for the common citizenry by the elected government,” she said.