KCSDS stages protest against Kulgam killings

Srinagar:
Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) on Thursday staged a protest against the recent civilian killings in Kulgam district.
The KCSDS members including Hameeda Nayeem, Shakeel Qalander, Zareef Ahmad Zareef, Altaf Ahmad and others assembled at Srinagar’s Press Colony.
They were holding placards reading ‘Civil Society Kashmir demands an end to Genocide in Kashmir’, India! If you have made up your mind to annihilate us better to do it in one go’.
KCSDS chairperson according to KNS correspondent said that the recent civilian killings in Kulgam district were deliberate attempt by the forces to intimidate people especially youth to stay away from the gunfight sites. “The civilians were killed intentionally to terrorize people for reaching the gunfight sites to help the militants to escape the spot,” she said. She further said that chemical weapons are being used during the encounters and a probe should be initiated in this regard so that the facts would come out. “We don’t have any proof, however circumstances suggest that chemical weapons are being used to carry out genocide of Kashmiri youth under a well thought-out manner,” she said. Hameeda further asked New Delhi to either resolve Kashmir issue or drop a bombshell on this patch of land to finish the very existence of Kashmiri people as we are fed up of this strangulated existence.