KCSDS objects Guv admin’s move to hand over Rattle to NHPC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 30:
Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) has taken strong objection to the present administration's move for handing over Rattle Power Project to NHPC. In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the civil society group called it a yet another “sell out” of a viable power project to the same organisation that “has been involved in the loot and plunder of state's water resources for decades.”
The spokesperson said in an emergency meeting the members expressed their extreme dismay over Governor's taking decisions which have “long term negative implications” for the economic growth and political power of the state.
"Rattle Power project is a clean and comparatively less complex project with all clearances in hand and as such is not at all difficult to be taken up exclusively in the state sector without involving any outside partner," observed the members.
The members, as per the statement, said a decision regarding handing over Rattle Power project to NHPC will be a move to undermine the economic interests of the state and disempowering further the citizens who have been agitating against this "rogue" corporation for a long now.
The statement said KCSDS wants to remind the Governor that NHPC has not only exploited the state's water resources for their own benefits but have also halted the overall economic development of the state by unprecedented delays in the implementation of projects handed over to it in the past. “How could the state government hand over to it a new project on a platter when its past performance has been dismal?” KCDS asked. Projects like Salal and Dul Hasti which should normally have taken 5-6 years, NHPC took more than two decades to make them completely operational. The projects of Burser and Pakel Dul allotted to it in the year 1999-2000 for making them operational in ten years time by 2010, are yet to be started by it, the statement said.
The members of the KCDS said that the joint venture company Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd set up with NHPC has been a non-starter despite the lapse of 8 years.
KCSDS has demanded immediate scrapping of the joint venture company CVPPPL besides initiating the process for taking over from NHPC all the power projects which it holds “illegally and unconstitutionally.”
KCSDS has also warned the Governor administration of severe public agitation if any new deal with NHPC in respect of Rattle power project is struck “in gross violation of citizens' rights” and interests of the state economy.