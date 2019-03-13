KCSDS condemns NIA summon to Mirwaiz

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) has condemned the summon notices issued by NIA to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

In a statement, the civil society group castigated the GOI for allegedly using its “non-political institutions for suppressing and persecuting the political leadership of Kashmir for a just struggle of the right to self -determination which has been promised by GOI and upheld by international organisations like United Nations Security Council.”

The statement said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is not only a Hurriat Chairman but also Mirwaiz -e-Kashmir, an institution which predates the existence of India in its present status.

“The sinister attack is both on the political leadership as well as the institution of Mirwaiz and both constitute the lifeblood of Kashmiri society,” the statement said.

KCSDS urges the GOI to desist from these “cheap tactics” to compel the leadership to surrender its right to struggle. It further urges the GOI to initiate a sustained and meaningful dialogue with Kashmiri leadership and Pakistan to resolve the long pending Kashmir issue.

