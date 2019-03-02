KCSDS condemns ban on Jama’at

Srinagar:
Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) on Friday condemned ban on ban on Jama’at-e-Islami for a period of five years to prevent them from having any political space in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement issue here, KCSDS said that Jama’at-e-Islami was almost politically dormant now and banning the party wasn’t justified.
“JeI has been politically silent for a long time and the question of their involvement in unlawful activities does not arise,” KCSDS in a statement issued here said. “This has been done days after its top leaders and dozens of members were abruptly and inexplicably arrested,” he said.
The spokesperson said that everyone in the Kashmir was stunned and disturbed by this sudden arbitrary, unjust and unwarranted action against an organisation that has contributed tremendously in the education and preservation of culture in a peaceful manner.
“It was Sheikh Abdullah who had banned them for denying them the political space but Mrs Ghandi lifted the ban and offered them the democratic space. The GoI must immediately lift the ban and stop finding scapegoats for its failures,” Spokesperson added.