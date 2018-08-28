KCSDS, B’la civil society discuss ways to protect Article 35-A

‘India wants to change demography of JK like Israel did in Palestine’
‘India wants to change demography of JK like Israel did in Palestine’
Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Aug 27:
Kashmir Center for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) in collaboration with other civil society groups of Baramulla on Monday organized a seminar at Dak Bungalow Baramulla to discuss the ways and means to protect Article 35- of the constitution that allows the state legislature to define permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
The speakers from various civil societies, members of Bar Association Baramulla and other activists discussed ways and means for protecting the constitutional provision on political and legal fronts. The speakers said that for safeguarding the article 35-A “Kashmiri people will not even hesitate to shed their blood”.
Noted academician and chairperson Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies, Prof Hameeda Nayeem said that Kashmiris will foil all attempts to abrogate Article 35-A and any such misadventure will prove disastrous for India.
“Israel is godfather of India. Indian government wants to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir like Israel did in Palestine. But we will not let it happen. We will face bullets but will not allow them to abrogate Article 35-A. Any such misadventure will prove disastrous for India,” Hameeda Nayeem said.
Professor Hameeda said that Article 35-A gives no special position or rights to Kashmiri people but through this article Indian government has barred its citizens to acquire land rights or jobs in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
"We will organize more such awareness camps in other parts of the state also," Nayeem said.
Civil society member, Syed Shakeel Qalandar said that the narrative unleashed by RSS and BJP in India is dangerous.
“We have to face this narrative and generate public opinion in our favor. Media has duty to aware the people about article 35-A. Civil society has a duty rather every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir irrespective of religion and region must come forward to safeguard the constitutional provision,” Qalander said.
Addressing the civil society members Advocate Abdul Majeed Zargar said that Article 370 is temporary ordinance till Kashmir issue is resolved but “any attempts to abrogate it will be dealt with full force”.
“Article 35-A bars Indian citizens to abrogate the laws and orders constituted in 1927. Even former Indian PM too has voiced in favor of 35-A. Now after 70 years, they want to change the demography in Kashmir by abrogating article 35-A,” he added.
Abdul Majeed said that state media should counter propaganda of Indian media and communal parties.
“India is not granting us special power. These are our own rules and orders.”
Members of Sikh Civil Society, advocates from Baramulla court and other youth activists too participated in the seminar.