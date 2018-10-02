KCDS urges Guv to reverse decision on LAHDC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 01:
Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) has expressed its deep concern over drastic changes made by the state Governor in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and has termed the decision as “blatant misuse of authority.”
In a meeting, KCSDS members observed that the decision was beyond the jurisdiction of the Governor as his legislative powers to make laws under the constitution of J&K are limited to situations which are of emergent nature requiring immediate attention and do not empower him to take decisions of far-reaching consequences. It was observed that the proposed changes are aimed at making the LAHDC a fully independent authority with even powers to levy taxes. “How can he empower a unit of the state exclusively to the detriment of the other units”, the members questioned, adding that “Ladakh is administratively a part of Kashmir valley and any such decision of empowering it cannot be taken like this.”
The members said that the action is a direct assault on the political and economic rights of Kashmiris and is a step forward towards the sinister design of dividing the state which is a gross violation of people's political and economic rights.
During the proceeding of the meeting, the members maintained While KCSDS is not against devolution of powers to regions & provinces but it strongly condemns the Governor’s action to do so in absence of any political authority and the broader consultation with all the units of the state. They said that there should be no doubt that the intention behind this move of the Governor is to make “another state within the state.”
The meeting recalled that the seeds for the division of the state were sown by the union government in October 1993 by taking a decision regarding formation of Hill council for Ladakh which was “deceitfully” implemented by the then Governor in 1995 when the state was under Governor's rule. KCSDS has urged the Governor to reverse the decision with immediate effect.