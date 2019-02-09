About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KCCI urges NHM employees to resume duties

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 In view of the problems being caused in dispensation of healthcare facilities, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Civil Society Forum Kashmir (CSFK-H), Kashmir Economic Alliance have requested National Health Mission employees to resume their duties and work towards making the much needed healthcare facilities available to the population without fail.
In a statement, KCCI also urged the Government to take note of all genuine grievances of the NHM employees and redress their issues.
It also said due to the inclement weather conditions prevailing in the Valley, humanitarian service needed to take precedence over all other issues.

