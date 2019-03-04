KCCI team interacts with DC Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Mar 03:
Executive Committee of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) held an interaction with Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, District Development Commissioner here.
In his welcome address, Nasir Hamid Khan, senior Vice President, KCCI ssaid that Dr. Shahid had, in a short span, distinguished himself by earning a reputation of being an result oriented officer. The KCC&I had high hopes that the developmental chaos prevalent in Srinagar City and the inconvenience faced by the common man on various counts would be visibly reduced during his tenure. Khan assured full cooperation of the business community for reducing the hardship faced by the population.
In a statement issued here KCCI said issues deliberated upon included current issues like the problems caused by the frequent closure of the highway and the need to adequately stock up essential supplies like Petroleum Products, LPG Cylinders, foods grains etc.
Members of the Executive Committee brought a number of issues to the notice of Dr Shahid including the defunct lighting on the roads and parks, dilapidated condition of the roads, unusable footpaths, lack of public transport in the evening hours, sports activities for youth and senior citizens, parking problems in the Central Business District, encroachment of roads by Footpath Vendors and unauthorized stands, absence of public utilities for the public, beggar issues, menace of dogs, disposal of garbage in River Jhelum, etc.
DC Srinagar after patiently noting down the suggestions thanked the Executive Members of KCCI for their inputs and assured them that the suggestions would be addressed in a structured manner and the stakeholders would be regularly consulted while addressing issues. He expressed the hope that such interactions would be held on a monthly basis so that action taken on issues is monitored on a regular basis.
On behalf of the KCCI, Abdul Majid Mattoo presented Dr. Shahid a welcome memento. (KNS)