KCCI takes up essential shortage issues with Div Com

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Monday met Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan in his office chambers and expressed concerns about the frequent closure of the highway and the subsequent shortage of essentials
A KCCI statement said, its Senior Vice President Nasir Hamid Khan who met Divisional Commissioner apprised him about the problems being caused to the fruit industry in the movement of fruit laden trucks towards Jammu and other stations.
He said that although the traffic schedule was from Srinagar to Jammu, fruit ladens trucks had been stopped at Qazigund.
KCCI said the divisional commissioner said that the trucks had been stopped to facilitate the movement of the essentials to Srinagar.
KCCI also said divisional commissioner also issued on spot instructions to all concerned Deputy Commissioners to ensure that all fruit laden vehicles were cleared at the earliest and also regularly monitor and facilitate the movement of fruit to their destinations.
Baseer Ahmad Khan said administration was closely monitoring the situation.
“He stated that there was no cause for panic on account of shortage of fuels and LPG. A large number of vehicles carrying petroleum products and LPG cylinders were stranded due to landslides near Battery Cheshma/Patnitop resulting in the running dry of petrol pumps,” KCCI said in the statement.
It said the Div Com said patch had now been cleared on war-footing and around 500 to 600 trucks carrying these essentials and food grains were on way to Kashmir.
“He also assured that petrol pumps would be replenished soon but rationing would continue as a precautionary measure till the stocks were fully replenished. He advised the general public not to go for panic stocking of essentials as the supply would be restored to normal soon.”