KCCI seeks zero GST rate for handicraft

Rising Kashmir News Srinagar:
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) delegation headed by its President Javid Ahmed Tenga met advisor to Governor BB Vyas and raised some important issues confronting the people and in particular the business community .
KCCI sought bringing handicraft products under zero GST rate.
Tenga said KCCI supported by all trade bodies seeks a complete roll back of GST.
“However, keeping in view the drastic reduction of exports as well as intra-state trade, it is imperative that the rate on all handicrafts be brought to zero.”
The KCCI statement said that the advisor was convinced of this and promised to take up with the GST council in its next meeting.
It said the advisor was informed the labour component is more than 70% and handicrafts all along have been under zero taxation rate.
The chamber delegation also raised the issue of reversal of input tax credit for post-flood period besides Amnesty under order number 38 which needs to be either extended beyond 14th September or settled before that .
Ti said the advisor assured that either of the two will be done before the due date.
The issue of land transfer of Zainakote as well as Shalteng was discussed to which he promised to take a meeting with the Principal Secretary Industries to sort this problem by transferring the police colony as well as forest corporation to some other site to release it back to industrial areas which are already in short supply.
The advisor also was told about the issue of lease in Gulmarg, Pahalagam and he assured that the issue will be favourably settled in the interests of all stakeholders.