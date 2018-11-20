KCCI seeks trade cooperation with Malaysia

Meets Ambassador to India
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A delegation of office bearers of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad also held meeting with the High Commissioner.
Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad appreciated the regular flow of tourists from Malaysia to Kashmir. In this regard, it was felt that the operation of direct flights from Malaysia would boost the tourism sector and also strengthen interaction amongst other sectors of Trade, Commerce and Industry.
Abdul Hamid agreed to facilitate the interaction of a delegation of the Kashmir Chamber with major Business Chambers of Malaysia for exploration of areas of common economic interest.
Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad while appreciating the minimal visa processing charges of Malaysia also informed the High Commissioner that the KCC&I would take up the issue of doubling of visa charges for Malaysian Citizens and other issues for hassle free travel of tourists. The High Commissioner informed the delegation that he was happy to meet tourists groups from Malaysia at various places he visited in Kashmir during his stay.
Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad thanked Dato Hidayat Abdul Hamid for his interest in strengthening the economic ties between Kashmir and Malaysia and assured him that the Kashmir Chamber would be in the immediate future sending a high level business delegation to Malaysia.
Peerzada Fiayaz who represented Nigeen Tourist Trade Association also held interaction with the High Commissioner.