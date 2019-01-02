KCCI seeks time-bound probe, asks Guv to send special team to HP

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Expressing concern over the recent ‘loot and vandalisation’ of a Kashmiri shops at Shimla, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Tuesday said ‘hostile’ environment is being created against Kashmiri businessmen at various places across the country to scare them away and snatch their livelihood.
Seeking time-bound investigation into the incident, KCCI asked governor to send a high-level team to Himachal Pradesh to ensure security of Kashmiri traders and also assess their losses due to the incident.
Addressing the media persons here at its office, KCCI President Sheikh Aashiq some miscreants were armed with hammers and iron rods and broke open the shutters of the Kashmiri shops where they looted valuable goods and ransacked many things also.
He said the selective targeting of Kashmiri businessmen is a growing concern.
“The miscreants are also targeting Kashmiri businessmen especially the handicraft dealers and hawkers threatening them through videos of hate speeches spread on social media. The miscreants have also warned people there not to buy goods from Kashmiri shopkeepers,” said Aashiq.
Aashiq said to their knowledge, no investigation has taken place not any action has been taken against the miscreants.
“The incident in Shimla is the result of the hate propaganda,” said Aashiq.
KCCI President appealed Prime Minister to safeguard and protect J&K’s businessmen and students wherever they go or live.
“We demand Governor’s administration to depute a high level special team to Shimla including representatives from the KCCI for assessing the losses and to ensure that the lives and property of Kashmiri Traders are safe and secure,” said Aashiq.
KCCI also appealed saner elements of the society, including members of the business community, intellectuals, civil society and others not to remain silent and safeguard the lives and the properties of the Kashmiris.
“It’s the responsibility of all secular minded members of the society to take steps to protect the rights of Kashmiri people to freely conduct their businesses anywhere without fear or intimidation,” said Aashiq.
Meanwhile KCC&I has appreciated the decision of the Himachal Police to engage the services of forensic scientists to scientifically probe the episode of killing of a bovine animal.
“We believe that it would also serve the ends of justice to take action against the miscreants who have openly indulged in taking the law in their own hands.”
