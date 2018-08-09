KCCI seeks settlement of unresolved tax payments

Call on advisor Vyas, discuss Srinagar Master Plan
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A delegation of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by Javid Ahmad Tenga, President Wednesday met B B Vyas, Advisor to HE The Governor.
Javid Ahmad Tenga drew the attention of the Advisor towards the anxiety amongst flood affected traders regarding the non-settlement of pending issues of Input-Tax Credit and amnesty regarding unresolved tax payments of VAT regime.
The Advisor assured the delegation that the Government was conscious of the matter and was working towards the resolution of these issues. He further stated that in case the matter could not – for any reason – be resolved before the 14th of August, 2018 the last date for submission of tax would be further extended for the convenience of the business community.
The issue of incorporation of the suggestions and recommendations given by the KCC&I for the Srinagar Master Plan was also discussed. The Advisor stated that due credence had been given to suggestions received and in this regard an interactive meeting with the KCC&I would be convened soon.
The KCC&I appreciated the efforts being put in by the administration for clearing the water logged areas. The KCC&I however expressed concern over the failure of the storm drainage system constructed with a huge expenditure and inconvenience to the establishments of the Central Business District.
B. B. Vyas said that they would look into this issue and take measures for enhancement of water absorption capacity of all flood prone areas.
The delegation raised the problem of understaffing of officers in the Industries and Commerce Department which was causing a lot of inconvenience to the general public. According to reports, the Department was short by 1 Joint Director and almost 9 General Managers. The Advisor issued on spot directions for filling up of the vacancies.
Tenga raised the issue of non-implementation of measures announced in the State Budget.
In this regard, Javid Ahmad Tenga raised the issue of Hotels/Guest Houses and Restaurants still receiving electricity bills at high rates although they had been assured of being charged at Industrial Tariff Rates.
Javid Ahmad Tenga appreciated the recommendations made for extension of North East Incentives for our State by N.N. Vohra The Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Kashmir Chamber had been pursuing this issue since many months and were hopeful that the Central Government would give a positive response to this demand from the State.