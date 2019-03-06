KCCI seeks direct Kuala Lumpur – Srinagar flights

March 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To host FAM tour for Malaysian tour operators

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has sought direct flights to Srinagar from Kuala Lumpur for increased movement of the travellers between the two regions.

In a recently held Road Show organised by KCC&I with the support of the State Tourism Department in Malaysia, the President KCC&I, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad also thanked Malaysian Tour Operators for their support of the tourism sector of Kashmir.

KCC&I said it would also request private airlines like Air Asia and Indigo to operate direct flights as it was a growing sector with a healthy demand.

He also urged the tour operators to explore possibility of devising new circuits within the State which should include newer destinations.

Dr. Mubeen Shah, Past President of KCCI during his address also requested the MOBTO to devise longer duration packages for Kashmir instead of the usual 2/3 nights program as one can’t see enough of Kashmir in just 3 days.

Nikhilesh Giri, Deputy High Commissioner of India who was the Guest of Honour assured all support to KCCI and J&K Tourism to encourage more Malaysians to visit Kashmir and urged State Tourism Department to display more publicity material at the twin offices of High Commissions for distribution to all the tourists who approach them for VISA.

Others who also spoke on this occasion were President of MITTA Thangavellu, Chairman of Communications MATTA Pradeep.

Later President KCC&I, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad announced FAM Tour of 50 Tour operators which will be jointly managed by MITTA and MATTA and jointly hosted by KCC&I with logistic support from hoteliers, tour operators and houseboat owners.

Chief Guest of the function, Dy. Minister Tourism & Culture of Malaysia YB Muhammad Bakhtiar Bin Wan Chik assured his ministries support to J&K Tourism and KCCI for future promotions in Malaysia. Spokesperson of the tour operators assured the delegations that at least One Hundred Thousand tourists would visit Kashmir from Malaysia. Vote of Thanks was presented by Treasurer KCCI Manzoor A Pakhtoon.

Later, President KCCI, along with Office bearers called on the Indian High Commissioner & First Secretary. A wide range of issues regarding Trade, Commerce & Tourism where discussed, wherein the High Commissioner requested President, KCCI to participate in the Malaysia Heritage Expo scheduled to take place in June. The High Commissioner assured full support to the participants of KCCI.