KCCI seeks amnesty extension on interest penalty

Published at May 15, 2018 04:09 AM 0Comment(s)429views

Discuses issue with Finance Minister


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Inc) delegation headed by its President Javid Ahmad Tenga called on the Finance Minister on Monday to discuss and seek extension of amnesty on demand of taxes and interest/penalty thereon as granted earlier under Government order No:39 FD 2018 dated: 05-02-2018.
A KCCI statement said the Minister gave patient hearing to the delegation and having been convinced with the reasoning given by the delegation for the extension, he assured and instructed the Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department, Navin Chowdhary to examine the issue for a further extension of the amnesty by 45 days.
KCCI said the delegation accordingly called on the Principal Secretary to Finance Department to discuss the matter with him.
Principal Secretary also assured that the issue would be addressed on priority.
The delegation thanked Minister for giving patient hearing to the delegation and considering the issue favorably.

