KCCI opposes outsourcing of sapphire mining to outsiders

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed concern over the outsourcing of the sapphire mines at Paddar in Kishtwar to non-state subjects.
In a statement, KCCI said outsourcing of sapphire mines to non-state subjects is in violation of the recommendations of the Committee constituted by the Legislative Assembly in this regard.
President KCCI Sheikh Ashiq Ahmed said that the action was an encroachment on the rights of the local entrepreneurs’ who are already suffering on account of the uncertain situation prevailing in the State.
“There are already many recommendations, reports and SROs issued which favour the protection of the rights of the local industrialists. KCC&I seeks the intervention of Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in this matter.”