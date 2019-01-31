KCCI members meet Sharma, request rescheduling of installment under amnesty scheme

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at January 31, 2019


Srinagar, Jan 30:

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry Wednesday called on Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to Governor Malik in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu for seeking the re-scheduling of an installment under amnesty scheme order No:-PA/ACSTK/54 Dated: 22nd January 2019.
In a statement, KCCI spokesperson said that Nasir Hamid Khan, Senior Vice President, KCCI apprised the Advisor about the need for re-scheduling of the scheme in the light of the extensions given for submitting the first installment which was 14th December 2018.
The spokesperson said the Advisor was requested that suitable gap for submission of 2nd installment needed to be given to dealers in light of the original schedule which had a gap of twelve months between each installment.
The spokesperson further said that having deposited the first installment only a month ago, a majority of dealers were not in a position to submit back to back installments because of acute financial constraints.
“Failure to re-schedule the Amnesty Scheme could result in defeating the very objective of the Amnesty Scheme and would give rise to numerous complications,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said Advisor Sharma assured the Senior Vice President due consideration would be given to the request.

 

