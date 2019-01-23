KCCI launches Vowcare calendar

Contribution of successful entrepreneurs highlited
Contribution of successful entrepreneurs highlited
Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Tuesday launched 2019 Calendar of a local company “Vowcare” here which highlights 12 promising entrepreneurs of Kashmir who have contributed in employment generation even on a low scale.
Owner of Vowcare, Gowher Ahmad Wani, while speaking on the occasion said building up a pharmacy is a mission for him.
“We believe that we can produce quality products here in Kashmir,” said Gowher.
Gowher said he started Vowcare 15 years back in 2004. with Pharma manufacturing head office is in Chandigarh.
"We had many options for opening up a manufacturing unit but chose Kashmir," said Gowher.
He advised youth to start something on their own as people from outside won't come and establish businesses here.
Gowher said around 5 years back they started Dawa manufacturing tablets also.
"Today is launch event of the calender and we could have chosen the beauty of Kashmir for our calendar but we chose to showcase those people who have done something for Kashmir in terms of employment," said Gowher.
Gowher said he started with a team of two and today he has a team of more than 120 educated local youth with Pharma degree's.
He said for employment generation manufacturing is best choice as because people can't bank on tourism and handicrafts always.
President Kashmir Chambers of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) said KCCI will support every Kashmiri businessman.
He said the business poeple here are the real heros of economy.
He said there are many young entrepreneurs who have established pharma companies who have taken the workforce from Kashmir only.
"We shouldn't go after government jobs but instead come forward and establish something on your own," said Aashiq.
The Vowcare Calender's 12 promising entrepreneurs include Vowcare Products, Oasis Group if Schools, Khanams Group, Mushtaq Group of Hotels, Hat Trick, Saifco Cements, Ali Mohammed Baba & Sons, Peaks Group, Kanwal Food & Spices, J&K Motors, Highland Automobiles and Organic Kashmir.