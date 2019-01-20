KCCI launches journal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad has launched journal “Conversations” of the activities from Ist October, 2018 to 31st December, 2018 undertaken by the Chamber, with main objective of making members aware and other concerned with regard to promotion of Trade Commerce and Industry.
He said it has been has been our endeavor to continue publication of such magazines on regular basis utilising all our resources to mitigate the problems faced by our business community.