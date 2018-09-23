KCCI holds elections, 1082 cast votes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Annual Election to the Executive Committee of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) (Inc) was conducted on Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm at Kashmir Government Arts Emporium, Srinagar as per the provision of the Articles of Association of the Chamber.
Of the 1305 members of the Chamber 1082 accounting 83% cast their votes till 4pm.
The votes were cast personally by the registered member concerns.
The election process has been carried out under overall supervision of the Election Commission of the KCC&I consisting of Rauf Ahmad Punjabi, Chairman, Dr. Mubeen Shah, Member and Abdul Hamid Punjabi, Member. The polling for the election was conducted by the Polling Committee consisting Qazi Mohammad Yehya, Chairman, GM Dug, Member, Majid Aslam Wafai, Member, Javid Burza, Member, Dr. Abdul Majid, Member, Maqsood Misri , members.
The polling process was held in most cordial, peaceful and transparent manner. The process of counting of votes will be started today and the result of poll shall be announced in the 84th Annual General Meeting of the Chamber scheduled to be held on 29th of September, 2018 at the SKICC, Srinagar.
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry also thanked management of Kashmir Government Arts Emporium especially the Managing Director, and Police Department.