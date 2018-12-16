KCCI, HDFC organise awareness programme on handicrafts

20 kanal land identified for handicraft village: DC Srinagar
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry in collaboration with HDFC Bank organised Awareness Programme on Kashmir Handicrafts at Srinagar on 15 December 2018.
Shantamanu, Development Commissioner Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles was Chief Guest and Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah (I.A.S) was Guest of Honour at the event.
Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, President, KCC&I, Zubair Iqbal, Sr. Vice President, HDFC Bank, Syed Sajad Qadri General Manager, DIC, Srinagar, Zubair Ahmad, Director, Indian Institute of Carpet Technology/ Craft Development Institute, Sajad Naqash, Jt. Director, Handicrafts was also shared the dias.
Speaking on the occasion Shantamanu, DCH assured all help and support to artisans and exporters of J&K.
Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Deputy Commissioner while speaking on the event said 20 Kanals land has identified for handicraft village and the land was developed also for the tourist attraction.
Zubair Iqbal said HDFC Bank has already given Rs 250 crore loans to MSME and handicraft Sector in J&K.
Zubair Ahmad, Director, IICT informed the audience about the testing Lab already functioning at Baghi Ali Mardan Khan, Srinagar.
Joint Director Industries while speaking on the occasion said that the Government has been approached for sanction of registration of Handicrafts sector under MSME and approval is expected soon.
Mushtaq Ahmad of Handicraft Department highlighted awareness about the schemes available with the Handicraft Department.
President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry urged that market access schemes should be extended to KCC&I.
He also demanded raw material bank for silk to cater to the growing demand.
Shantamanu, DCH assured the session will look into the matter and will expedite from his end.
Various exporters, traders, artisans asked questions which were answered to the satisfaction of all.