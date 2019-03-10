KCCI hails SAC decision on extension of date

March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Inc) has appreciated the decision of State Administrative Council (SAC) regarding extension of date of submission of 2nd installment under the Amnesty Scheme for settlement of tax arrears.

A KCC&I spokesman said it was due to the personal efforts put in by Advisor KK Sharma, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary to the Government Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department Arun Kumar Mehta, Commissioner Commercial Taxes Government of J&K PK Bhat and other officials of Finance Department J&K.

Jr. Vice President, KCC&I Dr. AM Mir said that while they appreciated the extension of time given but the present stressed condition of dealers needed to be assessed.

“The Ist installment having being deposited in December, 2018 by around 2000 dealers but not even half of them were in a position to deposit the 2nd installment in January, 2019. This clearly demonstrates the incapacity of dealers, even though willing, to settle their outstanding taxes.”

Being aware of this situation the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry had requested that the date of submission of 2nd installment be extended upto 31 July, 2019. The SAC has in its wisdom decided to extend it only upto 31st March, 2019. We still believe that this needs to be extended to 31st July, 2019 as the financial position of dealers is unlikely to improve in March, because of the lean winter season and disturbed situation in the valley.