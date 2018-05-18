KCCI hails Altaf

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Inc) Javid Ahmad Tenga has hailed and expressed his satisfaction on the decision taken by the Finance Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari regarding extension of amnesty scheme for settlement of unresolved issues in the old tax regime by 60 days as per Government order No: 247-FD of 2018 Dated 17-05-2018.
Tenga said the decision would indeed give further breather to the concerned assesses, who have suffered a lot on account of various reasons, in the past to avail the amnesty.
It said Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry had recently pleaded the issue with the Finance Minister on 14 May 2018 for the extension of the Scheme.