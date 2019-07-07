KCCI flays CCIJ for tarnishing image of officers

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Sunday objected to the statements given by a Jammu based business organization advocating one year extension to the services of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

A spokesperson of the KCC&I while reacting to the Press Conference given by Rakesh Gupta who is President CCIJ said that although Press Conference had been convened to “expose superficial and false claims of the State Administration” but unfortunately had only resorted to mudslinging and tarnishing the good image of officers of the administration.

It said Gupta demanded the removal of Baseer Ahmad Khan, a local Kashmiri officer whose extension in service was recommended by the State Government and approved by the Union Government.

KCCI said it has always been supportive of the important role of local officers holding important positions like Deputy Commissioners, Chief Engineers and other Heads of Department who provide critical support in times of crisis.

It also appreciated the role of other senior officers of the administration including the present Chief Secretary BVR Subramanyam who have been leading by example and tirelessly working towards improving the standard of living of the local population.

KCCI has worked closely with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan and found him to be an honest, proactive and pragmatic administrator who has gone out of his way to redress the grievances of the public.

The extension in his services is well deserved and has been appreciated by the general public and the business community of Kashmir.

It said Governor has nominated Baseer Ahmad Khan to head the Joint Economic Monitoring Group for redressal of problems relating to trade, commerce and industry.

“The Group has been working towards addressing issues raised by the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry about not only Srinagar City but also other major districts and tourist destinations of Kashmir Valley.”