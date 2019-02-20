KCCI expresses concern over JCCI’s role in Jammu violence

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 19:
KCCI senior-vice-president, Nasir Hamid Khan, said that the trade body has been watching with growing concern the role being played by its Jammu counterpart, Jammu Chambers of Commerce and Industry (JCCI).
He said JCCI earlier agreed to support issues of common interest of trade bodies and not create situations vitiating atmosphere but they have failed to live up to the expectations.
“There is no doubt that the cause of the violence was the result of Jammu Bandh,” Khan said adding that multiple incidents of violence and harassment of Kashmiri people have been reported in Jammu, Dehradun and other places in India where local mobs attacked Kashmiris.
“Even some were asked to leave educational institutions and hostels. Shops of Kashmiris were ransacked and many vehicles were set ablaze,” he said
He said propaganda of media has further triggered the communal violence and people had to run from place to place to save themselves from goons and hooligans.
“They urged Jammu counterparts to adopt multidimensional thinking before taking any such decisions in future and to exercise restraint and take effective steps to protect regional harmony in the state,” Khan said.
He also condemned the attempts of some people who are trying “to gain political mileage” out of tragedies and said the forthcoming elections cannot be fought on the sweat and blood of people.