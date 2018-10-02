KCCI discusses participation in Global Village Dubai

Calls on Shailendra Kumar
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A delegation of the newly elected office bearers of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry led by its President Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad met Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, and Government of Jammu & Kashmir at Srinagar on Monday.
The delegation discussed communication issued by the Chief Engineer, EM&RE Wing, Power Development Department, Jammu for not implementing the amnesty schemes for industrialists and hoteliers for waiving off of interest, penalties and charging of power tariff at par with industrial rates announced in the State Budget 2018-19.
The Principal Secretary assured the delegation that issue would be resolved in line with the announcements made in the State Budget and there was no need for any anxiety on this account.
The delegation also discussed the participation of KCCI in Indian Pavilion Global Village Dubai 2018-2019.
In this regard, after detailed deliberations, Shailendra Kumar gave his consent for initiating a proposal in this regard on equal sharing basis.
The President, KCC&I Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad also requested for the holding of a Buyer Seller Meet in the State before Christmas this year which was agreed to by Shailendra Kumar.