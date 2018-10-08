KCCI discuses start up scheme awareness with Dir Industries

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) held a meeting with Director Industries & Commerce, Kashmir Bilal Ahmad Bhat October 5, 2018 at Chamber Office in Srinagar to discuss many issues related to Industries and Commerce in Kashmir. Sr. Vice President KCCI Nasir Hamid Khan headed the meeting.
KCCI urged the Director that a balanced growth should be made in every District in Kashmir.
Sr. Vice President informed Director Industries & Commerce that department should give special attention for Skill Development as unemployed youth are not employable as per the demand of industries.
He said there is a need of special training and courses to be started for making un-employed youth employable in Kashmir INC.
He said Schemes like capital investment subsidy, insurance, etc should be advertised properly in all leading dailies and awareness programmes should be held periodically so that the maximum benefit can be availed by the members in Kashmir zone.
Sr. Vice President requested Director to keep one Expert Officer in every District Industries Centre to train and guide upcoming youth for the new start up schemes.
Members also stressed that houseboat owners and tour operators should be given MSME registration so that they can avail service sector benefits.
It was also put forward that land cancelled under non-functional/ non established units should not be auctioned instead allotted to the members who already have applied for land in those DICs.
KCCI also issued raised issues regarding brand promotion and marketing were also put forward.
KCCI said Director assured it that he would extend full support to the business community and new start ups.
“He also assured that they would get an administrative order issued for making Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry as member in Administrative Council to redress all issues related to Industries & Commerce.”
KCCI said the Director assured he would reserve one expert officer for start-up scheme immediately in every District Industries Centre.
He also assured to take up these issues with Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce and have a joint meeting to redress all the issues pertaining to the Industries & Commerce.
Moreover Director I&C informed that he has sanctioned letters of CIS for many hoteliers and assured that all pending cases for subsidy will be disbursed on priority.