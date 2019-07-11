KCCI deputation calls on Div Com

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A deputation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Wednesday met Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan and discussed several issues pertaining to the growth of industry and commerce in the valley.

The official statement said the Divisional Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them that he will examine all the highlighted issues on priority for their appropriate disposal.

He reiterated that government is very keen to develop and promote industry in Kashmir which is the backbone of its economy.