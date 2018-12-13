KCC&I delegation visits Mujgund to assess losses

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 12:
A joint delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the KCC&I Relief Trust led by Senior Vice President, Nasir Hamid Khan and Rauf Ahmad Punjabi, Trustee visited Mujgund on Wednesday for an on spot assessment of the losses caused to the residential houses on 8 and 9 of December 2018.
In a statement KCC&I spokesperson said around eight houses are razed to the ground and nine families stand dislocated. All household goods are damaged beyond repair. In view of the harsh weather conditions, a social and humanitarian crisis is imminent.
The spokesperson said in line with the declared policy of the KCC&I to support victims of violence and who have suffered and continue to suffer under adverse prevailing conditions to the extent it is possible, the KCC&I Relief Trust urges all members of the business fraternity to come forward in this hour of distress and join hands to provide shelter and basic necessities to the innocent victims.
The spokesperson said those wishing to help by way of materials and goods may contact Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon, Treasurer, KCC&I or the office of the KCC&I.
The spokesperson further said, “With the view of organizing relief and rehabilitation in an efficient manner, we also appeal to other Trust’s and NGO’s to coordinate with Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon at the official address of the KCC&I situated at Residency Road, Srinagar.”