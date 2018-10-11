KCCI delegation meets Vyas, seeks redressal of issues

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 10:
A delegation of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) led by its President Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad had a meeting with Advisor to the Governor, B B Vyas and Principal Secretary Finance Department, Naveen Chowdhary on Wednesday regarding the redressal of urgent issues including the settlement of VAT related issues under Amnesty Scheme, Reverse Input Tax of post September, 2014 flood and the refusal to implement budgetary announcements relating to Hotels and Tourism Sector by the Power Development Department.
In a statement KCCI spokesperson said Vyas assured the delegation that these issues were under active consideration of the Government and that there was no reason for any anxiety on this account. The Government has time and again indicated its commitment to extending all possible support to the business community and would continue to do so in the future as well. Vyas assured the delegation that the last date for submission of taxes under the above mentioned accounts would be appropriately extended.
Sheikh Ashiq Ahmed appreciated the concern shown by the Advisor and hoped that these issues would be finally resolved to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.