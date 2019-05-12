KCCI delegation meets Governor

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President Sh. Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The delegation apprised Governor about economic losses suffered due to frequent closure of Jammu-Srinagar road link and requested for urgent repair of this road link; declaring Mughal road as a National Highway; introducing air connectivity between Srinagar and Jammu on the pattern of the ‘UDAN’ scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; conversion of foot bridges on river Jhelum into motorable bridges; crop insurance scheme for Agriculture and Horticulture sectors; restoration of cross-LoC Trade; introduction of effective measures to prevent and manage floods; making available land for industrial use; making common STPs functional to protect water bodies; and revival of carpet manufacturing industry in State.

The delegation extended invitation to Governor about the upcoming Ambassadors Meet in New Delhi on 25th May.