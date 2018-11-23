KCCI delegation meets former Norwegian PM, apprises him about Kashmir situation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by KCCI President, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, on Friday met former prime minister of Norway Kjell Magne Bondevik and Managing Director, World Forum for Ethics in Business Ewald Poeran, at SKICC, Srinagar.
The delegation informed the dignitaries about the uncertainty prevailing in the State and its negative impact on the business community. Shiekh Ashiq told Bondevik that KCCI had always supported programs of peaceful protests in solidarity with the people of Kashmir on every killing, strike and large scale disturbance.
The delegation called for the resolution of state’s dispute with a meaningful dialogue. Sheikh Ashiq said “As long as there was no structured, meaningful and effective dialogue between leaders of India, Pakistan and genuine representatives of our State, the situation would continue to remain far from normal.”
KCCI sought the intervention of Bondevik, who at present is President of the Oslo Centre for Peace and Human Rights, in “supporting their call over human rights to report events which had breached the tolerance level and shaken the conscience of the society and bring them to the notice of the world community.”
The delegation also apprised the dignitaries on cross-LoC tarde and bottlenecks.