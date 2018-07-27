KCCI delegation meets Dir airports, seek redressal of pressing issues

Srinagar:
The Kashmir Chamber Of Commerce and Industry held a interactive meeting with the Director Airport Authority, Srinagar Akash Deep Mathur to discuss various pressing issues.
Various points regarding the functioning of the Srinagar International Airport and the facilities available were discussed in detail.
The Chamber while appreciating the efforts of the Director Akash Deep Mathur in improving the available facilities expressed its deep concern over the high parking charges being charged from the commuters at the airport. After detailed discussions, Akash Deep Mathur very kindly agreed to consider fixing the rate at Rs 20/- per hour which was fair and reasonable.