About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KCCI delegation meets Dir airports, seek redressal of pressing issues

Published at July 27, 2018 01:45 AM 0Comment(s)300views


Srinagar:

The Kashmir Chamber Of Commerce and Industry held a interactive meeting with the Director Airport Authority, Srinagar Akash Deep Mathur to discuss various pressing issues.
Various points regarding the functioning of the Srinagar International Airport and the facilities available were discussed in detail.
The Chamber while appreciating the efforts of the Director Akash Deep Mathur in improving the available facilities expressed its deep concern over the high parking charges being charged from the commuters at the airport. After detailed discussions, Akash Deep Mathur very kindly agreed to consider fixing the rate at Rs 20/- per hour which was fair and reasonable.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top