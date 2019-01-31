KCCI delegation meets AI GM, gets assurance on increase in Umrah tickets

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 30:
A delegation of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Inc) led by Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, President met Divya Mohan, General Manager-Commercial, Northern Region, Air India Ltd. On Wednesday in her office chambers to discuss and deliberate various issues confronted by travel trade.
Various issues regarding night flights, facilities and functioning of Air India were discussed in detail. It was discussed in the meeting that Air India is working out to launch night flights to and fro from Srinagar soon. She assured the delegation about the commercial viability of night flights.
She has been kind enough to assure the delegation about working on Srinagar –Jeddah direct flights as the load since the last two years has increased tremendously.
She also agreed on demand of increase in Air tickets of Umrah Pilgrims to be enhanced to the level of 100 to 200 seats at Srinagar city office and enable IATA holders to issue tickets against Bank guarantees.
The General Manager Commercial, Air India gave full assurance that all the issues raised by the Chamber will be considered on top priority.
The President appreciated the efforts of the General Manager Commercial, Air India, in improving the available facilities of Air India at Srinagar Airport. KNS