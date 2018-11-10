KCCI delegation calls on Advisor Ganai

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 09:
A delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), today called on the Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai here.
During the meeting, the delegation, led by KCCI President, Sheikh Ashiq, raised the demand for early compensation to the fruit growers and orchardists, who suffered losses due to untimely snowfall.
The delegation also requested to expedite the implementation of Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme in the State.
The Advisor assured the delegation that Governor’s administration is assessing the losses and would consider suitable assistance to the fruit growers and orchardists for which the exercise is presently underway in consultation with the Divisional Administration and the respective Deputy Commissioners.