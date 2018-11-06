KCCI decries non-implementation of crop insurance scheme

Decries T&D losses
Decries T&D losses
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed grief over the damages to the fruits crops and trees throughout Kashmir Valley due to snowfall.
It said reports received from various fruit associations including Anantnag suggest that losses are over Rs 500 crores and irreparable damage has been caused to trees and orchards.
“We appeal whole community to stand behind our brothers in distress and extend support in whatever manner possible.”
It said the avoidable delay in implementation of Crop Insurance Schemes has ensured that farmers and orchardists are deprived of any sort of insurance cover which could have proved to be of critical importance at this juncture.
KCC&I has been demanding laying of underground cables for power transmission since years now.
“This would have saved crores in T&D losses and ensured hassle-free power supply in the winter months, but the Power Development Department instead chose to waste thousands of crores in laying of covered cables on transmission poles. The results are out and it’s time that some accountability was sought.
It said State administration seems to enjoy digging wells at the time of fire and indulge in cosmetic firefighting exercises without taking any long term corrective measures for addressing core infrastructural issues. Year after year we have to issue the same press statements as the population continues to suffer losses.