March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

KCCI condemns attack on Kashmiri vendors at Lucknow

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry has condemned assault on two Kashmiri dry fruit vendors at Lucknow on Wednesday.
A KCC&I statement issued here said ‘State patronage’ extended to goons and hooligans in Uttar Pradesh and other States is more condemnable.
It said the registration of case under weak and feeble provisions of rioting and breach of peace, for which only one person has been booked, seems to have been intentionally done to facilitate early release of the culprit.
KCCI said the videos of the incident clearly show it to be a case of attempt to murder and how the Uttar Pradesh police interpreted it to be a case of one man riot is indicative of external influence.
“The State of Uttar Pradesh has, by its brazen patronage, shown scant regard for the directions of the Supreme Court of India issued to, among others, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, for taking prompt and necessary action to prevent incidents of threat and assault on Kashmiris.”
Chamber Senior Vice President Nasir Hamid Khan urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to use his good offices for ensuring that cases are registered for attempt to murder and other stringent provisions of criminal law against the goons and the organisations they belong to.
“There was enough evidence for invocation of these provisions and it would also act as a deterrent to others thinking of targeting innocent people in the future.”
He said that the KCC&I was hopeful that Supreme Court would take note of the complicity of various State's who were registering cases under weak provisions of law.
“This conduct has resulted in goons and hooligans being embolden to post videos of their murderous assaults on social media.”
In the interest of providing justice to the growing number of victims of assault and intimidation, the KCC&I would also be consulting the J&K High Court Bar Association, Srinagar regarding demand for setting up of a Special Trial Court, registration of criminal proceedings in Srinagar or other legal remedies available as a free and fair trial outside Kashmir seemed impossible in the prevalent hostile condition.

 

