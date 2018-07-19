KCCI concerned over prohibition of religious channels by I&B Ministry

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry Javid Ahmad Tenga voiced concern at the prohibition on transmission of particular channels by the State.
In a statement, KCCI President said it has been reported that the State Government has directed cable operators to stop transmission and telecast of around 30 channels.
“We have been given to understand that some of these channels may be prohibited by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. Most of these channels are predominantly religious or news channels with a huge following amongst the Muslim majority of Kashmir. In case it is felt that some channels are a threat to peace and tranquility of the State, they may be identified and banned, but we see no reason to prohibit the transmission of channels related to religion and news,” said Tenga.
He said KCCI would be taking up this issue with the I&B Ministry, “but the State Government needed to identify particular channels which pose a threat and the rest of the channels should be allowed to be transmitted”.
KCCI President said it needed to be appreciated that a large number of employment is generated in this sector and such prohibitions would adversely impact this sector.
“This also infringes upon the religious freedom of the majority community of our State and the State Government is requested to take up this issue with the I&B Ministry as well.”