KCCI concerned over LoC trade destruction

March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has expressed over the disruption of LoC trade for the last 10 days as a result of damage of Kaman Aman Sathu bridge.

In a statement, KCCI said about 300 traders and thousands of people associated with trade are suffering.

“The fresh stocks have also got damaged and traders had to face huge loses. The army had also assured the concerned authorities that the bridge shall be repaired and restored within 15 Days but as on now no repair has been undertaken.”

KCCI requested the State administration to immediately arrange emergency meeting at Zero Meet Point to facilitate repair of the said bridge for restoration of the Trade.