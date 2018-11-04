KCCI concerned over admin failure on snow day

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saturday expressed its concern over the administrative breakdown in Kashmir Valley immediately after the shifting of the Government to the Winter Capital.
According to a statement, KCCI said unscheduled power cuts, traffic choked roads, exorbitant air fares and callous highway management have not only impacted commercial operations but have put the general public to terrible inconvenience.
“People are being held hostage in their vehicles for hours altogether due to poor traffic management and lack of proper infrastructure. Despite several requests, the available manpower for traffic management is not being augmented even in the capital city not to talk about other district headquarters and towns like Anantnag, Baramulla, Sopore, Kupwara, Shopian etc.”
It said there are presently zero adherences to the declared power schedule of the Government and this is causing a lot of hardships to the populations.
“The efforts to file online returns are thwarted by the absence of power and internet facilities. The business community cannot be penalized for the failure to provide the environment to facilitate filing of returns etc.”
It said the most important bridge commonly referred to as the skewed bridge for releasing of traffic pressure on the Central Business District has been converted into a foot bridge for unknown reasons despite huge public outcry.
KCCI sought immediate administrative decisions to mitigate the sufferings of the population as such pitiable conditions could, without fear, be termed as a violation of basic human rights of the population. “A few inches of snow seems to have exposed the problem areas and should be taken as a wake-up call for the harsh winter ahead.”