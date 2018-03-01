KCCI, CCIK denounce Ganga’s statement

Biz community asks govt to settle Kashmir issue for economic dev
Biz community asks govt to settle Kashmir issue for economic dev
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
While reacting to the statement of the Industries Minister Chander Parkesh Ganga, Valley’s trade bodies have asked the government to work for the resolution of Kashmir which, they said, would only help improve state’s economy.
In a statement, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said the business community observes shutdown only when the government has worked against the interest of Kashmiri people.
It said only settlement of Kashmir can help improve economic sectors of the state.
In a statement, KCCI termed the minister’s statement as unfortunate.
“The Minister should understand that no trade body would like their constituent member to go on Hartal. Whenever Chamber as an organisation has asked its members or has been part of any protest or support to Hartals it has done only when the government has worked against the interest of Kashmiri people.”
KCCI said instead of telling businessmen in Delhi to advocate a just settlement of Kashmir to the Indian government he has gone and spoken such words which are unacceptable to us as a trade body.
It said Kashmir trade and industry has suffered for decades particularly after 1990 for no fault of theirs as in non settlement of Kashmir is at the bottom of all woes economically.
“The minister using a podium of an all India trade body clearly exposes the program of the present dispensation of trying to change the narrative through trade bodies of India who are slowly and slowly given space which is presently with the local trade bodies. Such designs will be fought tooth and nail by all of us.”
KCCI said it is very clear that no peace can come in this part of world without settlement of Kashmir.
CCIK
Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir (CCCIK) has asked the government to find peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue rather than dictating business community against observing strike.
While reacting to the statement of Industries Minister Chandra Prakash Ganga, CCCIK said they not been able to understand the thought and wisdom behind the advice given by Minister for Industries to trade bodies in Kashmir.
CCIK said Minister’s expressions are misplaced unfortunate and unbecoming of politician of his caliber.
“We would suggest a speedy settlement of Kashmir issue through dialogue where all stakeholders are participants so that Kashmir improves economically and for economic improvement of Kashmir the settlement is prerequisite.”
0 Comment(s)