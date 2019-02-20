KCCI calls on Div Com, seeks safety of Kashmiris outside JK

Rising Kashmir News
A delegation of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Nasir Hamid Khan, Senior Vice President held an interaction with the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan. The interaction was with regard to various issues arising out of the prevailing situation.
A KCCI statement said that Baseer Ahmad Khan informed the delegation of various measures being taken by the administration in Srinagar, Jammu, Delhi and various other places throughout the country to facilitate the stay, travel and safety of people outside Kashmir.
He informed the delegation that special focus was to ensure that students and travellers moving towards Kashmir from various parts of the Country were not subjected to any harassment and all possible measures including providing accommodation was being done.
He cautioned that rumours and provocative uploads being circulated on the social media were causing some confusion and appealed to people to verify all news before circulating it further.
He said that liason officers had been appointed in sensitive states who were in constant touch with students and other people and there was no need to worry.
Nasir Hamid Khan brought the issue of shortage of cash at various ATMs in Jammu to the attention of notice of Baseer Khan.
Stranded passengers and others were facing acute shortage of cash due to snapping of internet and curfew in parts of Jammu. The Divisional Commissioner took up the issue with the Chairman, J&K Bank and the ATM’s were operationalised during the course of the meeting itself.
The Divisional Commissioner said that the various helpline numbers for catering to panic calls were available round the clock to the public and they should contact without any hesitation in case of facing any problems or requiring any assistance from the Government.
The delegation included Dr. A M Mir, Junior Vice President and Executive Members Sheikh Imran and Faiz Bakshi.